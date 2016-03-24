Google is reportedly building a livestreaming app like Periscope

Google is reportedly working on an app named “YouTube Connect” that will let YouTube users livestream events to their channel, VentureBeat reports.

The app will apparently be similar to other livestreaming apps like Twitter-owned Periscope and also Meerkat.

VentureBeat says the app will include comments and interaction within the app, just like Periscope does. It’s also going to include its own “News Feed” for recent live videos from YouTube channels you subscribe to.

YouTube already supports live video, but it’s not widely used. The new app could see mainstream YouTube celebrities using the platform to interact with fans, and would also stop them straying to rivals like Periscope or Facebook’s live video offering.

Google did not respond to a request for comment.

NOW WATCH: This bed automatically makes itself three seconds after you get up



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.