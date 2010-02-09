Google Building Instantaneous Translation Software For The Phone

Google is working on an instantaneous translation software for phones, the Times Online reports.



If you talk in English into the speaker of the phone it would translated it, and produce French, or Spanish, or whatever, in the receiver of another phone.

The Googler working on the project, Franz Och, says it should only take a few years to complete.

Franz says the more people that use it, the better it gets.

That’s a trick, because we know we’d never trust a Google voice translator if it was important. We much prefer to speak in halting steps, knowing we got it right.

Speech to text is imprecise on phones we’ve used. Web-based translation services are also imprecise.

Add them together and you have a great opportunity to be misunderstood.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.