'Google Bucks' Were Almost A Real Thing

Speaking onstage at the Mobile World Conference in Barcelona, Google chairman Eric Schmidt revealed that the company nearly issued its own currency called Google Bucks, reports IT World.Google Bucks would have been a peer-to-peer currency system, but the concept is illegal in most areas.



Governments are obviously concerned about how easy it could be to launder money with new currencies, so Google had to shelve the idea.

“Ultimately we decided we didn’t want to get into that because of these issues,” said Schmidt.

If you want to pay for something using a Google product, we suggest Google Wallet.

