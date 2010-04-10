Google Makes Gmail Easier

Two handy new features were added to Gmail Labs yesterday: expanded email previews and nested labels.



The first feature, Message Sneak Peek, brings up a preview of an email when you right click on it in your inbox.

Gmail already displays the first few words of messages in your inbox, but that often isn’t enough to tell you whether a message is pressing or not. The new feature pops open a new frame in your inbox, letting you read the first few sentences of a message quickly.

The second, Nested Labels, expands on Gmail’s folder system.

Gmail uses ‘labels’ rather than actual folders; you can tag messages manually or using filters. Functionally, they work a lot like folders, except that messages can be tagged with more than one label.

The new feature adds another level of folder-like function to Gmail’s label system. You can now create labels that are subcategories of other labels — like folders within folders.

Nothing groundbreaking here, but we added both immediately. The new preview especially seems like it could be a great time saver.

