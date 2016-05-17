Photo: NA Films/ Film4/ Universal Pictures.

Google is training its deep learning technology to come up with “rather dramatic” short stories based on sentences that researchers give it.

Quartz spotted a paper published by Google researchers that includes examples of the work produced by Google Brain. It works using a type of artificial intelligence that examines existing works of fiction and uses that knowledge to come up with new examples.

In order to teach its AI how to come up with new sentences, Quartz reports that Google provided it with 11,000 unpublished books.

Researchers gave Google Brain a start sentence and an end sentence and left it to fill in the lines in between. Here, via Quartz, are some of the creepy examples that it came up with:

no.

he said.

“no,” he said.

“no,” i said.

“i know,” she said.

“thank you,” she said.

“come with me,” she said.

“talk to me,” she said.

“don’t worry about it,” she said.

there is no one else in the world.

there is no one else in sight.

they were the only ones who mattered.

they were the only ones left.

he had to be with me.

she had to be with him.

i had to do this.

i wanted to kill him.

i started to cry.

i turned to him.

he was silent for a long moment.

he was silent for a moment.

it was quiet for a moment.

it was dark and cold.

there was a pause.

it was my turn.

