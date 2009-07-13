Google Brain Drain: Twitter Poaches Prominent Lawyer

The flow of employees and executives out of Google (GOOG) continues. This time it’s a prominent lawyer, Alexander Macgillivray, who is going to become Twitter’s general counsel, the NYT reports.

At Google, Macgillivray was deputy general counsel for products and intellectual property. He’s led Google’s settlement with book publishers and authors regarding its book scanning project, and worked on the Viacom-YouTube case, according to the NYT. Before working at Google, Macgillivray worked at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, the giant corporate law firm.

Macgillivray is just the latest prominent Googler to leave as the company continues its maturation. Recently, Feedburner founder Dick Costolo and OpenSocial guy Kevin Marks left.

Earlier this year, Google lost top execs like Tim Armstrong, who became CEO of AOL, and former DoubleClick CEO David Rosenblatt. Click here to scroll through the Google Brain Drain →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.