Google Brain Drain: Product Exec Leaves For Bloomberg

Google’s brain drain continues: Ien Cheng, who joined Google (GOOG) as a director for product management about a year ago, is leaving to join Bloomberg LP, the WSJ reports.



“In his new role as chief of staff for Bloomberg’s multimedia group, Mr. Cheng will oversee the financial-data provider’s television, radio, Web and mobile properties, he wrote in an email to friends and associates,” the WSJ’s Russell Adams writes.

The move comes as Bloomberg looks for new growth areas beyond its data terminals, where sales are suffering due to Wall Street’s collapse. And as Google loses several top executives, including sales chief Tim Armstrong — who is recruiting Googlers to his new company, AOL; former DoubleClick boss David Rosenblatt, and several others.

