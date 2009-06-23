Google Brain Drain: OpenSocial Guy Kevin Marks Leaves

Kevin Marks, one of Google’s (GOOG) most visible employees, is leaving the company. Is he perhaps going to Twitter or Facebook?

Marks worked on the company’s Social Graph API, OpenSocial, Orkut, Google Profiles, and other social projects. None of them have made the company any significant money, but the idea is that some could someday.

So where’s he headed?

TechCrunch’s Erick Schonfeld: Contacted by phone, Marks says he is working on a bunch of things “related to the social Web” and “activity streams,” but declined to get into specifics. Asked why he is leaving Google, he responds that his work is pretty much completed: “Over the last two years, we have built out the infrastructure for the social Web. Now it is time to build things on that infrastructure.”

He also is ready to work in a smaller company. Noting that he has worked at both large and small companies over the years, he says, “I am due for a small company phase.”

That doesn’t really answer the question. But given those assumptions, it’s possible he’s headed to Twitter, Friendfeed, or even Facebook. Or perhaps he’s starting his own company.

Marks is just the latest staffer to leave Google. Click here to scroll through the Google Brain Drain →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.