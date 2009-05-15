Google Brain Drain: Director Of Search And Analytics Is Out

Tom Phillips, Google’s director of search and analytics, it out of the company, according to a source.



At one point, Tom ran Google’s (GOOG) recently shuttered print advertising business.

MediaMemo’s Peter Kafka, who was first to report the news, wonders if Tom will head to AOL, where former Googlers Tim Armstrong and Jeff Levick are CEO and head of ad sales, respectively.

A source tells us AOL did not poach Tom from Google. “He may end up there, but he was let go.”

