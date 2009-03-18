Google Brags The New Chrome Is Blazing Fast, Chrome-For-Mac Still MIA

Google’s (GOOG) Chrome browser is looking better and better every month.



In the latest, Google is releasing a new version of Chrome in beta, and if Google’s own numbers are to be believed, Chrome just got a whole lot faster. Which really says something — speed was always Chrome’s top selling point in the first place.

It’s all well and good the Windows version of Chrome is getting better — but we still find ourselves asking, when we will finally see the promised Chrome for Mac?

