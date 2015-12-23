Google's robot Christmas card is seriously disturbing

Boston Dynamics, a robotics company that’s a part of Google X, itself a subsidiary of Alphabet, today posted a Christmas video that’s best described as “unnerving.”
In the video, Boston Dynamics’ famous robot dogs, done up like Santa’s reindeer, take someone who appears to be Mrs. Claus on a sleigh ride across a noticeably snow-free field.
Check it out:
As a Jew, I already feel like I don’t really “get” Christmas or Santa Claus. The involvement of terrifying robot dogs, funded by the world’s most popular search engine, just confuses the matter further.
