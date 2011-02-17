Check Out Google's AMAZING Android Booth At Mobile World Congress

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

BARCELONA — Google’s Android booth at Mobile World Congress is more like an amusement park.It’s one of the biggest booths we’ve seen at the show, and easily the most crowded.



That’s because it’s awesome.

No boring pamphlets and worn out booth babes here.

Google has installed a full-size slide, a smoothie bar with free beverages, and a second-floor lounge.

