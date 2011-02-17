Check Out Google's AMAZING Android Booth At Mobile World Congress

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider
BARCELONA — Google’s Android booth at Mobile World Congress is more like an amusement park.It’s one of the biggest booths we’ve seen at the show, and easily the most crowded.
That’s because it’s awesome.
No boring pamphlets and worn out booth babes here.
Google has installed a full-size slide, a smoothie bar with free beverages, and a second-floor lounge.
Google isn't goofing around here -- a huge sign on the building tells you to come inside and meet the Android community
Everyone is wearing Android tshirts (is there a Valentine's Day connection here, or do Android robots always love you?)
Even Google CEO Eric Schmidt slid down it to a cheering crowd, according to sources who witnessed it
A cool train of Android devices winds down a long table, and back through the wall. (Where's the sushi?)
This is the only sleepy corner in the whole booth, where some of the enterprise-y companies are hanging out
And the rest of the main floor of the booth is a bunch of Android ecosystem stands. Here are the Pandora ladies.
