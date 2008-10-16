Google Book Search Doubles Its Publishing Partners (GOOG)

Google’s initiative to digitize books and make them searchable has been controversial since it launched in 2005, but there’s evidence that suggests that publishers are starting to thaw. In one year, the number of partners has doubled from 10,000 to 20,000.



Google’s been embroiled in copyright lawsuits over the program basically since its inception.The company also partners with libraries, but it hasn’t been nearly as successful in that regard — it only added 2 for a total of 29 over the last year.

Google still won’t say how many books they’ve scanned, though their partners account for tens of millions of works.

