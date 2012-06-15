Google Blows Up the Stock Market

Henry Blodget

In case today’s panicked sell-off is the start of the long-expected crash, let the cause hereby be noted: Google’s Q2 “overspending.”  In past crashes, the perceived agents of debacle–finance ministers, central bankers, short sellers, mortgage brokers, mortgage lenders, Wall Street types–have been publicly excoriated and despised.  So it will be interesting to see if, this time, the first scapegoat will be the formerly most-worshipped company in the world.

Larrysergey

  No problem!  We already bought our 767.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.