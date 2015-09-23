Google just introduced a new 'block' button to Gmail

Google just answered many email-users’ prayers by launching a new “block” button.

“Sometimes you get mail from someone who’s really disruptive. Hopefully it doesn’t happen often — but when it does, you should be able to say, “Never see messages from this person again,” the company writes in its blog post on the news.

Any emails from addresses that you choose to block will now automatically go into your spam folder. See ya later, trolls.

Gmail’s also introducing its “unsubscribe” button to its Android app.

Although everyone can unsubscribe to emails on their web-based Gmail accounts, Android users can now do it from the app.

