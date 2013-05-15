GOOGLE BLASTS PAST $900

Google soared past $900 this morning giving it a new all-time high.
Its market cap is almost $300 billion, and as Sammy The Walrus IV notes on Twitter, it’s only $112 billion away from Apple.
The stock has been on a serious tear for the past twelve months.
We haven’t seen any big explainers about what’s going on.
The no-brainer analysis says that Google is a position of power with very few threats right now. Here’s a few bullets off the top of our head for the Google bull case:
- Facebook was supposed to be a threat, but it’s looking like it’s a tiny business.
- Microsoft hasn’t done a thing to slow Google.
- Apple’s iPhone is nice, but Google’s Android controls the smartphone market.
- Google owns YouTube, the biggest web video site in the world.
- Google’s Maps are the best mapping software, and a key to the future of mobile.
- Its ad business is still chugging along while these other businesses slowly develop.
- Google has its finger on the future with self-driving cars, and Google Glass.
- Its CEO Larry Page isn’t some wild and crazy guy who is going to waste money. He’s actually quite smart and disciplined.
Google’s big developer conference, I/O, is today. We’ll have live coverage of everything it announces.
