GOOGLE BLASTS PAST $900

Google Glass getting people excited.

Google soared past $900 this morning giving it a new all-time high.



Its market cap is almost $300 billion, and as Sammy The Walrus IV notes on Twitter, it’s only $112 billion away from Apple.

The stock has been on a serious tear for the past twelve months.

We haven’t seen any big explainers about what’s going on.

The no-brainer analysis says that Google is a position of power with very few threats right now. Here’s a few bullets off the top of our head for the Google bull case:

Facebook was supposed to be a threat, but it’s looking like it’s a tiny business.

Microsoft hasn’t done a thing to slow Google.

Apple’s iPhone is nice, but Google’s Android controls the smartphone market.

Google owns YouTube, the biggest web video site in the world.

Google’s Maps are the best mapping software, and a key to the future of mobile.

Its ad business is still chugging along while these other businesses slowly develop.

Google has its finger on the future with self-driving cars, and Google Glass.

Its CEO Larry Page isn’t some wild and crazy guy who is going to waste money. He’s actually quite smart and disciplined.

Google’s big developer conference, I/O, is today. We’ll have live coverage of everything it announces.

