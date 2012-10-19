GOOGLE BLAMES RR DONNELLEY FOR EARNINGS BLUNDER

Google is blaming financial printing company RR Donnelley for a blunder in which it released its quarterly earnings statement to the SEC incomplete and premature.



Here’s the full announcement, via Rebecca Jarvis:

Google statement: “Earlier this morning RR Donnelley, the financial printer, informed us that they had filed our draft 8K earnings statement without authorization. We have ceased trading on NASDAQ while we work to finalise the document. Once it’s finalised we will release our earnings, resume trading on NASDAQ and hold our earnings call as normal at 1:30 PM PT.”

Basically, Google is saying that the company involved in the printing of the financial filings sent out the filing prematurely and without authorization..

The stock is down 4.33%.

As we noted earlier, you could tell that the SEC filing was a blunder, given that there was a space left open for a ‘Pending Larry Quote’

