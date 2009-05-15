Google Falls On Sword, Blames Outage On Screwy Traffic Routing

Google and all its various Web services went down for about 14% of its users today because of “an error in one of our systems caused us to direct some of our web traffic through Asia,” the company explained in a blog post.



Imagine if you were trying to fly from New York to San Francisco, but your plane was routed through an airport in Asia. And a bunch of other planes were sent that way too, so your flight was backed up and your journey took much longer than expected. That’s basically what happened to some of our users today for about an hour, starting at 7:48 am Pacific time.

Earlier, ZDNet blamed the outage on AT&T, suggesting that “anything that touches AT&T is down.” AT&T took to Twitter to deny the charge:

