Here Are Google's Big Holiday Sales

Google just announced a bunch of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on its electronics, including the Nest smart thermostat, its TV streaming dongle, and several smartwatches.
The discounts aren’t super steep (for some of the smartwatches and the tablet, you get Play Store credit, not actual money off your purchase), but worth checking out if you have any Google fanatics in your life.
All these deals last through Cyber Monday.
Check them out:
When you buy a new Nexus 9, you’ll get $US50 in free Google Play Store credit
Save $US50 — was $US249, now $US199. Plus, free shipping
Save $US10 — was $US35, now $US25
$US130 off — was $US229, now $US99. Plus, $US50 free Google Play Store credit
$US50 free Google Play Store credit
$US50 free Google Play Store credit
$US50 free Google Play Store credit
$US50 free Google Play Store credit
