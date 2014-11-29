Here Are Google's Big Holiday Sales

Google just announced a bunch of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on its electronics, including the Nest smart thermostat, its TV streaming dongle, and several smartwatches.

The discounts aren’t super steep (for some of the smartwatches and the tablet, you get Play Store credit, not actual money off your purchase), but worth checking out if you have any Google fanatics in your life.

All these deals last through Cyber Monday.

Check them out:

Nexus 9 tablet

When you buy a new Nexus 9, you’ll get $US50 in free Google Play Store credit

Nest Thermostat

Save $US50 — was $US249, now $US199. Plus, free shipping

Chromecast

Save $US10 — was $US35, now $US25

LG G Watch

$US130 off — was $US229, now $US99. Plus, $US50 free Google Play Store credit

Sony SmartWatch 3

$US50 free Google Play Store credit

Samsung Gear Live

$US50 free Google Play Store credit

LG G Watch R

$US50 free Google Play Store credit

Asus Zen Watch

$US50 free Google Play Store credit

