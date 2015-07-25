The incredible real estate portfolio of Google billionaire Eric Schmidt

With an estimated net worth of $US10.2 billion, Google chairman Eric Schmidt can certainly afford a splurge or two.

Schmidt is known for leading a pretty fabulous lifestyle, packed with models and parties on his $US72-million yacht, “Oasis.”

Schmidt has also amassed an impressive collection of properties over the years, from his primary residence in ritzy Atherton, California, to his New York City penthouse.

