The incredible real estate portfolio of Google billionaire Eric Schmidt

With an estimated net worth of $US10.2 billion, Google chairman Eric Schmidt can certainly afford a splurge or two.
Schmidt is known for leading a pretty fabulous lifestyle, packed with models and parties on his $US72-million yacht, “Oasis.”
Schmidt has also amassed an impressive collection of properties over the years, from his primary residence in ritzy Atherton, California, to his New York City penthouse.
Schmidt's primary residence is a five-bedroom home in Atherton, California, an affluent city in the heart of Silicon Valley. He purchased the home for $2 million in 1990, but it's worth about $6.97 million today, according to Zillow's estimates.
But that's not the only California property Schmidt owns. He bought this 7,000-square-foot home in Montecito, California, from Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi in 2007. The reported price was $20 million.
The estate has a large backyard area with a swimming pool, tennis court, and lots of Spanish-inspired decor.
Schmidt used to rent the house out for weddings, including Kim Kardashian's marriage to basketball player Kris Humphries in 2012. Since that marriage ended in divorce, however, Schmidt has reportedly had a hard time renting out the 'cursed' property.
In February 2014, the Google billionaire scooped up yet another southern California home, this one a 9,182-square-foot 'French chateau' in Los Angeles' Holmby Hills neighbourhood. The chateau is about a five minutes' walk from the Playboy Mansion and once belonged to Veronique Peck, the late wife of Hollywood legend Gregory Peck.
Schmidt owns a few properties on the East Coast as well. In 2013, he purchased a $15 million penthouse in New York City's Flatiron District. It's a 6,250-square-foot duplex that Schmidt reportedly spent millions soundproofing.
Schmidt's estranged wife, Wendy, lives in a large home in Nantucket, Massachusetts, most of the year. The couple purchased the house in 1999.
BONUS: When Schmidt isn't holed up in one of his mansions, he's cruising the high seas on his 194-foot yacht, 'Oasis.' He reportedly paid $72.3 million for the boat in 2009.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.