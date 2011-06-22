Google 1,000,000,000

Photo: AP

Google just had one billion unique visitors in May, according to comScore. Wow.



By the way, this is one for the “bubble bubble” people: in 1998, there were around 100 million people online. Now there are billions. A reason why internet company valuations are high is because the market is big.

(WSJ)

