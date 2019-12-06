Despite mounting controversies, Google is still the brand with the best reputation in Australia, according to a new report

(Photo by Olly Curtis/Future via Getty Images)

Google has been named the brand with the healthiest reputation in Australia, according to The Brand Institute of Australia.

Coming in second was home and hardware store Bunnings, followed by Samsung and Apple.

The findings were from the Brand Institute of Australia’s 2019 National Reputation Health Report.

In its 2019 National Reputation Health Report, The Brand Institute of Australia looked at Australia’s 100 most recognisable brands and provided insights into their reputation. The report was compiled from interviews of a sample of 2000 nationally representative Australian adults.

The company highlighted the seven factors which drive reputation: product and services, social responsibility, innovation, communication, financial performance, customer value and operations.

“Many organisations liken reputation to credibility. While to some extent this is true, organisational reputation plays a much larger role in consumer perception and behaviour,” the report said. “Reputation is in many ways a decision-making platform with layers of credibility, usability and appeal all intertwined.”

In addition, The Brand Institute of Australia CEO Carl Treacher said in the report that reputation “is valued at up to 35% of an organisation’s market capitalisation,”

Google took the crown with the healthiest reputation, mainly because of its innovative prowess. This is despite growing controversy surrounding tech behemoth in Australia. In 2018, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission called for greater regulation of Google and Facebook because of the amount of data they collect on Aussie consumers.

After releasing its final report on digital platforms in July 2019, the consumer regulator later announced it is suing Google for misleading consumers about how it collected and used personal location data.

At the time, ACCC Chair Rod Sims said Google “collected, kept and used highly sensitive and valuable personal information about consumers’ location without them making an informed choice”, according to The Conversation.

Bunnings came in second on the reputation list, mainly because of its operations, and was followed by Samsung, Apple and Qantas.

Here are the top 10 companies with the healthiest reputation, as per the report:

Google Bunnings Samsung Apple Qantas Woolworths Microsoft Toyota Officeworks RSPCA

