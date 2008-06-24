Valley Bigwig Says Google is a "Total F--ing Train Wreck" True?

A Harris Interactive poll says Google (GOOG) is the best company in the U.S. Here’s a dissenting view, offered by a Valley bigwig in the course of discussion of Yahoo’s problems.



Yahoo’s exec turmoil, Mr. Big tells us, is only slightly worse than that of its peers. And here Mr. Big rattles off a list of big tech companies he says are plagued with management strife: Microsoft (MSFT), eBay (EBAY), Google (GOOG)…

Wait a minute. Google? Yes, Google, says Mr. Big — you just don’t see it yet, because AdWords‘ success masks all problems:

“Google’s a complete f–ing mess on the inside. A total f–ing trainwreck. They don’t talk to each other. They fight constantly. A lot is being pissed away. In three or four years you’ll be looking back at this company and wondering what happened.”

First time we’ve heard that assessment from a Valley insider. Is it fair?

See Also: Yahoo: We’re Not Shutting Down!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.