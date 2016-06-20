Google had a great response to this viral tweet of a grandma being nice to Google

This tweet from Ben Eckersley, a 25-year-old from Wigan, England, went viral over the past week. Its humour is pretty self-explanatory: It shows his grandma being super polite to Google’s search engine, asking it to translate a set of Roman numerals while adding “please” and “thank you” directly into the query.

Omg opened my Nan’s laptop and when she’s googled something she’s put ‘please’ and ‘thank you’. I can’t ???????????? pic.twitter.com/hiy2tecBjU

— Ben (@Push10Ben) June 9, 2016

This tweet was covered by local and international news, because viral tweets can be funny like that, and it even landed on Lil’ Wayne’s Facebook page, for what it’s worth.

So my Nan is now on Lil’ Wayne’s Facebook page. I’m done. I’m out. *drops mic*

— Ben (@Push10Ben) June 17, 2016

Google finally responded to the tweet on Wednesday via its UK account:

Dearest Ben’s Nan. Hope you’re well. In a world of billions of Searches, yours made us smile. Oh, and it’s 1998. Thank YOU@Push10Ben

— Google UK (@GoogleUK) June 15, 2016

Props to Google for being as polite as Ben’s grandmother was in this situation. It’s also refreshing to see people being so polite on Twitter.

