Google had a great response to this viral tweet of a grandma being nice to Google

Dave Smith

This tweet from Ben Eckersley, a 25-year-old from Wigan, England, went viral over the past week. Its humour is pretty self-explanatory: It shows his grandma being super polite to Google’s search engine, asking it to translate a set of Roman numerals while adding “please” and “thank you” directly into the query.

This tweet was covered by local and international news, because viral tweets can be funny like that, and it even landed on Lil’ Wayne’s Facebook page, for what it’s worth. 

Google finally responded to the tweet on Wednesday via its UK account:

Props to Google for being as polite as Ben’s grandmother was in this situation. It’s also refreshing to see people being so polite on Twitter.

