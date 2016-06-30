On Thursday, Google will begin using the fastest undersea cable ever built

Google Crews work to install a new undersea cable.

Google has a message for Facebook and Microsoft: eat our spray.

While those two companies have just begun a project to build an undersea cable to speed up internet access to their services, on Thursday, Google will flip the switch on its cable.

Google and its partners started building it two years ago.

Google teamed up with five Asian telecom companies to fund a $300 million underwater cable network connecting the US and Japan in 2014.

In a blog posting announcing the cable was being turned on, Alan Chin-Lun Cheung who is on Google’s Submarine Networking Infrastructure team, wrote:

“The FASTER Cable System gives Google access to up to 10Tbps of the cable’s total 60Tbps bandwidth between the US and Japan. We will use this capacity to support our users, including Google Apps and Cloud Platform customers. This is the highest-capacity undersea cable ever built — about ten million times faster than your average cable modem — and we’re beaming light through it starting today.”

The 9,000km trans-Pacific cable has connections between Oregon in the United States and two points in Japan. From Oregon, the system is connected o major hubs on the West Coast covering Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Portland and Seattle.

Google has launched the cable in anticipation of launching a new cloud data center region in Tokyo later this year.

NOW WATCH: This scientist thinks Elon Musk is wrong about the threat of artificial intelligence



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.