Google Bans Porn Apps From Google Glass

Google has banned pornographic applications from Google Glass, its computerized headsets.



On the developers’ page for Glass, it says:

Sexually Explicit Material: We don’t allow Glassware content that contains nudity, graphic sex acts, or sexually explicit material. Google has a zero-tolerance policy against child pornography. If we become aware of content with child pornography, we will report it to the appropriate authorities and delete the Google Accounts of those involved with the distribution.

Child pornography should obviously be banned. But the other stuff? It’s a little surprising Google is banning it.

Google is known for being open, and allowing just about anything into its Android app store. There’s plenty of porn apps for Android. (NSFW-ish link to prove it.)

We emailed Google for a comment. When we hear back we’ll let you know.

Our guess is that this is still early days for Glass, so Google wants to encourage more productive applications. It wants to keep Glass squeaky clean for now. In the long run, we assume porn will be OK.

