Google-Backed 23andMe Running Out Of Marketing Ideas?

Google-backed biotech startup 23andme — created by Google cofounder Sergey Brin’s wife, Anne Wojcicki — seems to be hungry enough for customers to commission and fly this blimp over the Bay Area.

We spotted it taking off during a long flight delay at SFO airport yesterday.

23andme is a $400 DNA test, which claims to analyse your risk for cancer and other diseases, provide ancestry information, etc.

Reviews on Twitter seem generally positive, though a geeky New York Internet exec recently emailed us unsolicited after trying the service, with the subject line “23andme / Lame.”

“Tried this and not at first glance finding it impressive,” he said.

