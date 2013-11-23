Google Wants To Write Your Tweets For You

In the age of incessant personal branding, a Twitter account is pretty much a must-have.

But, c’mon, who’s actually got time to do all that tweeting?

Google wants to help you save your precious minutes by just writing your tweets — and other types of social media posts and messages — for you.

The company has patented plans for a software that will craft personalised social media reactions for you based on data from your “emails, SMS, social networks, and other systems.”

The software wouldn’t be completely automated: You’d have to approve individual messages before they were set live, according to Ars Technica.

“It is often difficult for users to keep up with and reply to all the messages they are receiving,” the patent’s author Ashish Bhatia writes. The proposed system would be flexible enough to generate responses tailored to different social media networks, so that it wouldn’t use the same flippancy to respond to a LinkedIn message as it would for a Facebook post.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.