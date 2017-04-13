Google just launched a new website that can turn your doodles into surprisingly good artwork

Nick Vega An example of what a talentless artist can create in just a few minutes using AutoDraw

It’s time for terrible artists everywhere to rejoice — Google wants to make your indecipherable scrawls a thing of the past.

On Tuesday, the tech giant announced AutoDraw, a web-based tool that will turn your sloppy drawings into recognisable images. AutoDraw uses artificial intelligence to determine what you are trying to draw, and then offers professionally-made images to replace your rough sketch.

The site uses the the same technology found in Quick Draw, a web game that Google released late last year designed to help an AI program recognise doodles.

AutoDraw is free to use, and can be accessed from computers, phones, and tablets. Currently, the system can recognise hundreds of drawings, though Google says that they are looking to add more over time.

If you are artistically inclined, there is a submissions page where you can upload your own designs and drawing for use in AutoDraw.

See AutoDraw in action below.

