Why Is Snapchat So...Dark? The Top Google Autocompletes For Today's Most Popular Tech Companies

Alyson Shontell

What do people want to know about some of the top tech companies on Google?

Here are the Google autocompletes for the question: Why is ___ so ___ in tech?

Why is Google so awesome?

Google autocomplete tech companyGoogle

Why is Facebook so addicting?

Google autocomplete tech companyGoogle

Why is Yahoo so liberal?

Google autocomplete tech companyGoogle

Why is Snapchat so valuable…and dark?

Google autocomplete tech companyGoogle

Why is Instagram so pixelated?

Google autocomplete tech companyGoogle

Why is Tumblr so weird?

Google autocomplete tech companyGoogle

Why is Twitter so addictive?

Google autocomplete tech companyGoogle

Why is LinkedIn so expensive?

Google autocomplete tech companyGoogle

Why is Groupon so cheap?

Google autocomplete tech companyGoogle

Why is Microsoft so bad?

Google autocomplete tech company

Google

Why is Salesforce so worried about Microsoft?

Google autocomplete tech companyGoogle

Why is Apple so innovative?

Google autocomplete tech companyGoogle

Bonus: Why are founders always so unhappy?

Google autocomplete tech companyGoogle

