Why Is Snapchat So...Dark? The Top Google Autocompletes For Today's Most Popular Tech Companies

What do people want to know about some of the top tech companies on Google?

Here are the Google autocompletes for the question: Why is ___ so ___ in tech?

Why is Google so awesome?

Why is Facebook so addicting?

Why is Yahoo so liberal?

Why is Snapchat so valuable…and dark?

Why is Instagram so pixelated?

Why is Tumblr so weird?

Why is Twitter so addictive?

Why is LinkedIn so expensive?

Why is Groupon so cheap?

Why is Microsoft so bad?

Google





Why is Salesforce so worried about Microsoft?

Why is Apple so innovative?

Bonus: Why are founders always so unhappy?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.