Over the weekend we posted a map showing the top Google autocomplete word for every U.S. state.

BI contributor Randal Olson, a Computer Science graduate research assistant at Michigan State University, has now created this map of the top autocomplete words for each country in Europe.

Here’s a map of Europe for reference:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.