Does Elon Musk...Sleep? The Top Google Autocompletes For The Most Famous Tech Founders And CEOs

Google autocompletes are a great way to see what people want to know about the top CEOs and founders in tech.

Here are some of our favourite questions:

Does Tim Cook reply to emails?

Did Larry Page dropout of college?

Does Jack Dorsey have siblings?

Is Kevin Systrom deleting Instagram accounts?

Did Steve Jobs do acid?

Is Sheryl Sandberg a feminist?

Does Elon Musk sleep?

Does David Karp have a brother?

Why is Mark Zuckerberg important?

Why is Steve Ballmer so sweaty?

Does Marissa Mayer drink?

Does Jeff Bezos have a false eye?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.