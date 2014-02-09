Does Elon Musk...Sleep? The Top Google Autocompletes For The Most Famous Tech Founders And CEOs

Jillian D'Onfro

Google autocompletes are a great way to see what people want to know about the top CEOs and founders in tech.

Here are some of our favourite questions:

Does Tim Cook reply to emails?

AutocompleteGoogle

Did Larry Page dropout of college?

Autocomplete

Does Jack Dorsey have siblings?

Autocomplete

Is Kevin Systrom deleting Instagram accounts?

AutocompletesGoogle

Did Steve Jobs do acid?

Autocomplete

Is Sheryl Sandberg a feminist?

AutocompleteGoogle

Does Elon Musk sleep?

AutocompleteGoogle

Does David Karp have a brother?

Autocomplete

Why is Mark Zuckerberg important?

Autocomplete

Why is Steve Ballmer so sweaty?

Autocomplete

Does Marissa Mayer drink?

AutocompleteGoogle

Does Jeff Bezos have a false eye?

AutocompletesGoogle

