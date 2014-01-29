Here's What Google Autocompletes For Each Country In The Middle East And Asia

On Monday Randal Olson, a Computer Science graduate research assistant at Michigan State University, created this map of the top autocomplete words for each country in Europe after one for America arose.

Olson, who is the moderator of the r/DataIsBeautiful subbreddit and a BI contributor, also sent along the below up showing a Google autocomplete for Asia created by reddit user system637 in Hong Kong.

Google’s autocomplete suggestions come from previous searches by Google users or other places on the web. Suggestions may include r

elevant searches the user has done in the past (if you’re signed in and have Web History turned on).

Here are the autocomplete suggestions for: “Why is [country] …?”

