Google reveals what people really think about parts of North America

Gus Lubin

Why is Pennsylvania so hilly, boring, liberal? Why is is Manitoba so humid and flat?

Reddit user Salem-Witch gathered the top Google Autocomplete suggestions for states and regions around North America.

“Don’t shoot the messenger,” Salem-Witch comments.

Note that suggestions may change over the course of the year.

Autocomplete north americaCourtesy of Salem-Witch on Reddit

NOW WATCH: This Lego-style home can be built in a few weeks with just a screwdriver

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.