Google reveals what people really think about parts of North America

Why is Pennsylvania so hilly, boring, liberal? Why is is Manitoba so humid and flat?
Reddit user Salem-Witch gathered the top Google Autocomplete suggestions for states and regions around North America.
“Don’t shoot the messenger,” Salem-Witch comments.
Note that suggestions may change over the course of the year.
NOW WATCH: This Lego-style home can be built in a few weeks with just a screwdriver
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.