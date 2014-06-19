Google Might Soon Unveil Its Plan To Take Over Your Car

Google will reportedly unveil an operating system for your car at its annual developers conference, Google I/O, later this month.

Google’s solution will “project” content and information from your Android phone to your car dashboard, according to Auto News. That means you could control your phone using the car’s own controls and display screen.

This is reportedly the first major project to come from the Open Automative Alliance, which consists of Google, Nvidia, and car-makers like GM, Honda, and Hyundai. The central mission of the Automotive Alliance, according to its website, is “bringing the Android platform to cars starting in 2014.”

“Millions of people are already familiar with Android and use it everyday,” Google vice president Sundar Pichai said in January. “The expansion of the Android platform into automotive will allow our industry partners to more easily integrate mobile technology into cars and offer drivers a familiar, seamless experience so they can focus on the road.”

The forthcoming software, reportedly dubbed Auto Link, is expected to rival Apple’s CarPlay, which will be available sometime this year. With CarPlay, iPhone users will be able to do things like send and receive email, texts, and use GPS navigation right from their car’s dashboard. Apple’s CarPlay will initially be available in Ferraris, Hondas, Mercedes-Benzs, and Hyundais.

There’s no word on when Google would actually release Auto Link. Meanwhile, the company is still working on its self-driving car project.

