Google Australia's new boss is APAC sales leader Jason Pellegrino

Jason Pellegrino

Jason Pellegrino has been announced as the new managing director at Google Australia & New Zealand.

He replaces Maile Carnegie, who quit as managing director director to join ANZ bank earlier this year.

Pellegrino’s background is a range of sales leadership positions in Google, which he joined in 2008. He lives in Sydney and has four children.

Although Google has some high-profile engineering units, the appointment cements the importance of the sales business to Google’s local operations. Carnegie’s background was at Proctor & Gamble, where she worked in the marketing and commercial function of the global FMCG giant before heading its operation in Australia.

Pellegrino is a member of Google’s Asia Pacific leadership team. He previously took on a co-ordination role for the leadership team in Australia after Nick Leeder, Carnegie’s predecessor, left the ANZ operation to become MD at Google France, where he is still based.

Here’s the announcement:

Jason Pellegrino, the Director of Asia Pacific Sales Operations & Strategy at Google, has been appointed as the new Managing Director for Google Australia & New Zealand. Jason has been with Google for seven years in a variety of roles, including Sales Director, Australia and Head of Sales Operations & Strategy for Google’s Australia & New Zealand business. Since February 2014 he has been responsible for Google’s business strategy and commercial capabilities across the Asia Pacific region. He is a member of Google’s Asia Pacific regional leadership team. Prior to Google, Jason spent more than 15 years in Corporate Strategy, Mergers & Acquisitions and Sales & Marketing in retail, technology and consumer product industries with LEK Consulting, PepsiCo International & KPMG. Jason holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from the University of Wollongong and an MBA (Distinction) from The London Business School, where he served as President of the Student Association and as a member of the school’s Board of Governors.

