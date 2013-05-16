Google Has Appointed A Top P&G Marketer As Its New Boss In Australia

Google today said Procter & Gamble boss Maile Carnegie would be its MD for Australia and NZ.

The appointment signals the importance of product marketing to the tech giant’s strategy. Technical engineering isn’t a requirement for the top job in Australia – Carnegie’s predecessor, Nick Leeder, had a background in operations management at News Ltd – and the developers are overseen by Alan Noble, the company’s director of engineering.

A Google insider said P&G had shown itself to be extremely adept at marketing its products on digital platforms – with the Old Spice ads being a highlight.

Carnegie, who is married with children and has spoken a lot about work-life balance in her media appearances, will start in the role on July 15th.

Google issued this statement:

Google has appointed Maile Carnegie as the new Country Director for Google Australia New Zealand, beginning July 15. Maile was P&G’s Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand for the past three years, and has spent 20+ years at P&G in roles across Australia, Singapore, and the United States. She replaces Nick Leeder, who is now Country Director for Google France

She’s replacing former News Ltd executive Nick Leeder who said he was moving to France in March.

Carnegie has had a stellar career in various marketing roles at P&G, including being GM Asia for Marketing and Design.

She is a graduate of the University of Technology Sydney.

