YouTube Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Google is launching a new, conversational smart assistant that goes beyond its existing voice search features.

The Google Assistant will work across all of a users devices and let users communicate through a chat thread to give everything an “on-going two way dialogue with Google.”

“We want to give each user its own individual Google” CEO Sundar Pichai said on stage at the company’s IO developers conference.

Google says that its natural language processing is “an order of magnitude ahead of everyone else,” which will make its assistant smarter than offerings like Google’s Siri or Amazon’s Alexa.

For example, if you’re in front of the Bean sculpture in Chicago, you could just ask your phone, “Who designed this?” and Assistant would return the correct name.

The assistant will work across smartphones, watches, and Google’s new speaker device called Home.

NOW WATCH: How to see everything Google knows about you



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.