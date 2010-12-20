Google Asks Partners To Delay Google TV Rollouts

Photo: Associated Press

Google has asked several of its Google TV partners to delay their rollouts so the company can fix the product, according to a report in the New York Times.Google TV launched in October, and original partners Sony and Logitech are still the only manufacturers shipping the devices. LG, Toshiba, and Sharp were supposed to roll out their own versions of the system at the Consumer Electronics Show, which starts on January 5, but Google has apparently asked them to hold back. Manufacturers were surprised, according to the report.



Google TV certainly needs some work, and early reviews have been mostly awful–for instance, the Times’ David Pogue called it an “enormous step in the wrong direction.”

But fixing the most glaring bugs, like unpredictable search, still won’t solve the main problem: Google TV doesn’t offer enough benefits to justify the complexity of adding an extra device.

Google is reportedly working on adding more first-run movies to its recently launched streaming video service. Adding this kind of content to Google TV might give users another reason to buy a box, especially if Google is willing to discount single-movie rentals to make them more competitive with Netflix’s streaming service, which starts at $7.99 a month.

