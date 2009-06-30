Google Invites Newspapers To Broadcast Themselves On YouTube

Five days after WSJ publisher called Google a “Digital Vampire,” the company asks newspapers for more blood.



Google (GOOG) has invites news outlets to put up their videos on YouTube and split the ad revenue through YouTube Partner Program.

In a blog post, Google said other perks included premium placement on the YouTube page and viewership analysis.

The pitch is part of YouTube’s growing effort to add more professional content in order to attract more premium advertisers.

Probably, publishers that can already afford their own white label video services will stick with those in order to keep all their ad revenues. But we can imagine interest from smaller publishers with minimal sales forces and technical capacities.

