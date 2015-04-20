One of Google's April Fools' Day pranks accidentally created a big security flaw

Getty/Justin Sullivan Google founders Larry Page (L) Sergey Brin talk with members of the media at Google Press Day 2006 May 10, 2006 in Mountain View, California

This year, Google celebrated April Fools’ Day by creating a backwards search engine called com.google. But a security company now says Google’s light-hearted joke may have put its users at risk, The Register reports.

Everything on the com.google domain name site was backwards, so it wasn’t really usable. However, internet research company Netcraft says that Google’s joke may have allowed hackers to hijack anyone testing out the “Elgoog” site.

Netcraft says that the way Google flipped the page around meant that hackers could have copied the site’s formatting to “clickjack” a user, fooling them into visiting malicious websites. It could also change a user’s SafeSearch settings, meaning that children could be exposed to pornography.

Google was notified of the issue with the com.google site, and told Netcraft that the issue has since been fixed.

