Google has given its apps a 'Star Wars' makeover

Sam Shead
Star Wars GoogleGoogle

To celebrate the upcoming Star Wars release, Google is allowing its users to change the appearance of their apps with a new tool that lets them join the light side or the dark side of the force. After picking a side, Google starts reskinning its apps and services with the colours and symbols of the Empire or Rebel Alliance.

Here’s what happens when you join a side:

  • Gmail gets new backgrounds
  • YouTube’s progress bar and volume slider turn into red or blue lightsabers
  • The release date of the film (December 18) gets added to your Google Calendar
  • In Google Maps, your position marker becomes either a TIE fighter or an X-Wing

Note: The experience is not compatible with Google Apps for Work, Education accounts or Government accounts.

