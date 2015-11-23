Google has given its apps a 'Star Wars' makeover

To celebrate the upcoming Star Wars release, Google is allowing its users to change the appearance of their apps with a new tool that lets them join the light side or the dark side of the force. After picking a side, Google starts reskinning its apps and services with the colours and symbols of the Empire or Rebel Alliance.

Here’s what happens when you join a side:

Gmail gets new backgrounds

YouTube’s progress bar and volume slider turn into red or blue lightsabers

The release date of the film (December 18) gets added to your Google Calendar

In Google Maps, your position marker becomes either a TIE fighter or an X-Wing

Note: The experience is not compatible with Google Apps for Work, Education accounts or Government accounts.

