15 amazing features in Google Apps you probably don't know about

Your company can make you double up on security with Google Apps 'two-step verification.' But even if it doesn't, you should do this on your own.

When turned on, it requires you to input a regular password, and a special one-time password sent as a text to your mobile phone. Every time you use a new computer it doesn't recognise, it sends a new one-time password. So bad guys can't get into your account on an unauthorised computer even if they learn your password.

You can set it up to refresh once a month, so it doesn't bug you too often.

From any Gmail, click on Settings (click the gear

(image url='https://www.google.com/help/hc/images/mail/mail_gear.jpg' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' nocrop='false' clear='true') in the top right ) > Account > Click 2-Step Verification > Go through the step-by-step process.

Pro tip: download and use the Google Authenticator app which gives you other options besides a text message to get the second password and allows you to login even when your device is in aeroplane mode.