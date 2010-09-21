Google Apps Is Making Microsoft Poorer, Adding 1 Million Users Per Month

This morning, Google announced that over 3 million businesses, with over 30 million employees, are using its enterprise Apps product.



Google has made a habit of making these announcements each time it hits a major milestone with apps. In February 2009 Google announced that 1 million businesses and 10 million users were signed up. Since then, Google has made announcements about hitting 15, 20, 25, and now 30 million users.

That makes it pretty simple to get a rough approximation of Google Apps’ growth rate. So how is Google doing?

It has been 19 months since Google announced 10 million users, which means it has been adding roughly 1 million per month.

That rate appears to be slowing. It took Google just 8 months to go from 10 million to 20 million (1.25 million per month). The announcement for 25 million came six months ago, suggesting that rate is down to under 850,000. (But of course, it would be a mistake to put too much stock in that change, since Google could have hit the milestone weeks ago and held the announcement for any number of reasons.)

The 10-to-1 employee to business ratio has remained constant. Lots of small businesses are signing up, but Microsoft Office still dominates the big corporations.

Given that only a small percentage of Apps users actually pay for it, it doesn’t look like Google is going to turn enterprise into a revenue engine any time soon. But the point of Apps isn’t to make money — it’s to eat away at Microsoft’s cash cow.

Microsoft has already had to make concessions on price to fend off competition from Google, offering consumers a stripped down, ad supported version of Office for free via the web. If Google can keep adding users at this rate while pulling Microsoft’s prices down, Apps is doing its job.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.