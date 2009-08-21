Google Apps Gets Motorola And 20,000 More Corporate Users

Another nice catch for Google Apps: The company has signed up some 20,000 seats at Motorola’s (MOT) mobile phone division.



Google’s (GOOG) enterprise business is still small, and isn’t going to become a huge money maker for the company anytime soon. But deals like this are important — if for no other reason than to further disrupt enterprise apps leader Microsoft (MSFT).

Here’s Google’s infomercial:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.