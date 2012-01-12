Google Apps Gets Its Biggest Deal Ever

Google Enterprise leader Amit Singh recently said that the company was preparing to announce some huge wins for Google Apps, and today his promise came true.



You may not know about Spanish financial services company BBVA, but it’s got about 110,000 employees in 26 countries, and all of them will be on Gmail by the end of 2012, according to CIO Jose Olalla, who trumpeted the win in a guest post on the official Google blog this morning.

As Bloomberg notes, this is the biggest enterprise win that Google has ever talked about.

Last year, Google was reportedly close to signing a deal with GM for 100,000 employees, but the companies never officially confirmed that deal.

Microsoft’s competing service, Office 365, sold more than 5 million seats in its first three months on the market, and the company will probably announce more progress on its next earnings call on Jan. 19.

