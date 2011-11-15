Google Apps Chief Promises They Won't favour Android

If this happens, it won’t be the Google Apps team’s fault.

Photo: asgw via Flickr

Google owns the biggest mobile platform in the world, Android, and has a pretty good start on another platform, Chrome OS.But Gmail and Google Apps are going to keep supporting as many mobile platforms as possible because that’s the only way Google can compete in the enterprise.



That’s the message from Dave Girouard, the VP of Google Apps, who spoke earlier today at Atmosphere, Google’s cloud computing conference for CIOs.

So I asked him how he explained the crummy Gmail app that Google released for iOS and pulled a few hours later, and why they just killed the Gmail BlackBerry app.

On iOS, he admitted that Google blew it. “We slipped out of the gate. Look for very rapid improvement.”

On BlackBerry, however, he said the flap over the cancellation was much ado about nothing. Signature Gmail features like threaded conversations and starred messages are already built into the native BlackBerry mail app for Gmail customers, and Google found that 99% of customers used that app instead of downloading and installing the special Gmail app.

Then, I asked if he ever got pushback from corporate customers worried that they’d have to standardize on Android or Chrome to get the best Gmail and Google Apps experience?

Girouard said no, mainly because of history — at one point, Apps worked better on the iPhone than it did on Android. “At moments in time, some things will be better on Android, some things will be better on iOS.” He waited a beat, then quipped, “Maybe someday something will be better on Windows Phone.”

So that’s the line.

We’ll have to stay tuned to see if Google lives up to its promise, or if the engineers pay more attention to Android than other mobile platforms.

