Google has a new hardware czar

Google has a new exec heading up all of its hardware efforts.

Rick Osterloh, the former president of Motorola, will lead a new division that combines all of the company’s disparate hardware efforts, including its video streaming device, Chromecast, its Nexus phone division, and the beleagured Google Glass, Re/code’s Mark Bergen reports.

As a senior vice president, Osterloh will report directly to CEO Sundar Pichai.

He’ll also oversee ATAP, the experiemental skunkworks group that just lost its leader to Facebook, as well as consumer hardware like Chromebook laptops, and the wireless router device, OnHub, which used to be part of the Alphabet division Access.

