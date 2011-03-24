Google Exec: We're Not In "A War" With Apple Over Digital Subscriptions

Photo: Flickr

When asked if Google is at war with Apple to win over publishers, Google exec Madhav Chinnappa said “It’s not a war,” The Telegraph reports.He was speaking at an event about One Pass, Google’s digital news subscription service which competes with Apple’s iTunes.



Of course a Google exec would say Google’s not at war with Apple.

But OnePass is part of the broader competition between iOS and Android for dominance of the “post-PC” mobile and tablet era.

And, if anything in business can be described that way, that is certainly a war.

