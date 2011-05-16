10 Ways Google Just Tried To Thump Apple

Photo: Google

At Google’s big developer conference it took some subtle and not so subtle shots at its mobile rival, Apple.We re-watched the Android keynote to pluck out some of the best examples of how Google is accelerating its war with Apple.



One thing that jumped out: This year’s word of choice was … well, “choice,” instead of “open.”

Mike Claren, of the Android team said, “If I had to pick one word to explain Android’s phenomenal growth over the last year, that word would be ‘choice.’ Consumers really like choices.”

Obviously, Apple doesn’t offer choice in the mobile world — other than black or white.

This wasn’t the only shot Google took at Apple, continue reading for more …

